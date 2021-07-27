UNCOVERED! CURIOUS Of WHERE Elon Musk Got His Inspiration For CyberTruck? Read THIS.

Tesla has obtained today a design patent for the Cybertruck, and the patent application references several interesting prior designs that could have influenced Tesla’s unique design.
Today, Tesla was granted three design patents for the Model Y, Roadster, and the Cybertruck.
The latter is interesting because it features a radical design that has been controversial.
Some praise it, while others think it looks like garbage.
The Cybertruck design patent lists seven referenced patents dating back more than 40 years:
