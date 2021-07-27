UNCOVERED! CURIOUS Of WHERE Elon Musk Got His Inspiration For CyberTruck? Read THIS.

Agent001 submitted on 7/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:59 PM

Views : 72 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has obtained today a design patent for the Cybertruck, and the patent application references several interesting prior designs that could have influenced Tesla’s unique design.

Today, Tesla was granted three design patents for the Model Y, Roadster, and the Cybertruck.

The latter is interesting because it features a radical design that has been controversial.
Some praise it, while others think it looks like garbage.

The Cybertruck design patent lists seven referenced patents dating back more than 40 years:

PatentDateInventor
D253406November 1979Carabetta
4496184January 1985Byrd et al.
D307247April 1990Clenet
D308031May 1990Falero
D424012May 2000Gaytan
D432980October 2000Gaytan
D445397July 2001Gaytan
Full article at the link...


Read Article


UNCOVERED! CURIOUS Of WHERE Elon Musk Got His Inspiration For CyberTruck? Read THIS.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)