UNCUT GEMS. ’03 Focus PAIRED With A 5.0 V8! If You Don't LOVE This FIENDISH Creation, We're Not Sure We Can Be Friends!

A custom build powered by a fuel-injected 5.0-liter V8 paired with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and a 3.73:1 limited-slip rear differential, this 2003 Ford Focus closes Thursday on BaT!



Completed in 2020, work included a drivetrain swap along with a repaint in Ford Fury Orange. Chassis modifications include a tubular front suspension crossmember, a Mustang-sourced power steering rack, and a bolt-in tubular rear suspension mount kit with adjustable coilovers and an anti-roll bar fitted to the rear axle. 17″ SVT five-spoke alloy wheels are wrapped in Velozza tires, while braking is handled by power-assisted four-wheel discs.





