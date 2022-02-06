UNDOCUMENTED Ford Lightning EV HACK! This Shows You How It Charges ITSELF!

Agent001 submitted on 6/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:48 PM
Views : 524 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
The 2022 #Ford F-150 Lightning thinks it can charge itself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car and Driver (@caranddriver)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car and Driver (@caranddriver)
A post shared by Car and Driver (@caranddriver)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news