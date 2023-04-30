UNSOLVED MYSTERY. Why Are We Seeing LOTS of EVs IGNITE, Yet Virtually NO Battery-Powered Hybrids Or PHEVs Experience The SAME Troubles?

The incidence of electric vehicle (EV) fires has gained significant attention in recent years. EV fires are rare, but when they occur, they can be more dangerous than traditional gasoline-powered car fires. While there are several reasons for EV fires, the primary factor is the vehicle's battery pack.



The battery pack in EVs is a complex system that stores a large amount of energy. In the event of a collision or malfunction, this energy can be released in a short period, resulting in a fire. Unlike traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, which have a combustion engine and fuel tank separate from the passenger compartment, EVs have their battery pack integrated into the vehicle's structure. This design means that the battery is located closer to the passenger compartment, making it more vulnerable to damage in an accident.



Another factor is the way EVs are charged. When an EV is charged, it generates heat, and if the charging equipment is faulty, or the battery is damaged, it can cause a fire. Also, if the battery is not managed correctly or is left to overheat, it can cause a fire.



One of the interesting mysteries that is purely anecdotal is that you hardly EVER see fires in hybrid or phev vehicles.



Solve this mystery Spies. WHY, do you think that is?





