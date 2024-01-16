UNSPORTSMAN LIKE CONDUCT? Toyota To SKIP Advertising At Super Bowl AGAIN!

Toyota has decided to abstain from participating in Super Bowl LVIII, making it the second consecutive year the auto brand has chosen to sit out the event since 2017.



In lieu of a Super Bowl presence, a spokesperson mentioned in an email that Toyota plans to engage with audiences on-site in Las Vegas. Emphasizing its role as the official automotive sponsor of the NFL, the carmaker aims to offer Super Bowl fans an exciting and diverse activation experience leading up to and during the game.



Toyota's most recent appearance in the Super Bowl was in 2022, featuring two ads that secured spots in the top ten rankings.



