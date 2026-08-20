UNVEILED! RATE IT! Genesis GV90. Seeing It's Targeted As A Poor Man's Cullinan, Should Have Called It The KOREAINAN?

Genesis has unveiled its first full-size flagship SUV, the all-electric GV90, and the top Neolun variant invites direct comparison to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Bigger and more luxurious than anything the brand has launched before, it prioritizes VIP-style rear seating, reverse-opening coach doors, and a massive screen in a package designed around hospitality rather than mere excess.



The GV90 measures 208.1 inches long on a 127.8-inch wheelbase—longer than a Range Rover and only slightly shorter than a Cullinan—delivering a flat-floored cabin with substantial space. It comes in two forms: a conventional-door model seating up to seven, and the range-topping GV90 Neolun. The Neolun’s standout feature is the Neolun Arch Gate: the world’s first independently opening and closing hidden B-pillar coach doors. Rear-hinged doors first slide outward then rotate open, creating a wide, pillarless portal that surpasses even the Cullinan’s opening (which retains a central pillar). Powered operation and structural reinforcements, including a thickened “roll-cage” frame and the world’s first roof airbag, aim to preserve crash safety.



Inside, the emphasis is on lounge-like comfort. In the Executive Suite configuration, front seats can swivel 180 degrees when parked to face the rear VIP chairs. Options include real wood veneer flooring with radiant (ondol-inspired) heating, a privacy partition, refrigerator, and six-zone Smart Vision Roof. A pop-up center OLED Cinematic Display expands from 23.6 to 24.6 inches when stationary for entertainment, complemented by a 25-inch head-up display, 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen system with Dolby Atmos, massage seats with 15 air cells, and materials such as natural wood, stone, and wool cashmere.



Power comes from a 123.5 kWh battery—the largest yet from Hyundai Motor Group—feeding dual motors for 657 horsepower and roughly 310 miles of estimated range, with 10-80% charging in about 22 minutes on a 350 kW charger. Multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering complete the refined driving experience.



Whether it truly rivals the Cullinan will depend on price, ride quality, and brand prestige once sales begin in 2027. Yet with its coach doors, expansive entry, and rear-centric luxury, the GV90 Neolun makes a bold case as Korea’s ultra-luxury statement.



And what's with that IMAX size screen? Discuss...









Is this the Korean Cullinan? The new Genesis GV90 is bigger and more luxurious than any car the brand has yet launched, with VIP-style seating, reverse-opening rear doors and a massive screen https://t.co/Dr3kH75U0w pic.twitter.com/pQfNSbV8fa — Autocar (@autocar) August 20, 2026











