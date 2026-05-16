UP GO THE PRICES Of TESLA'S!

Tesla has quietly increased prices on several Model Y variants in the United States, marking the company’s first broad price adjustment on its best-selling vehicle in nearly two years. The move, confirmed through updated pricing on Tesla’s website, reflects shifting market dynamics as the EV pioneer navigates intensifying competition and evolving demand.



Effective immediately, the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive now starts at $45,990, a $1,000 increase from its previous price. The Model Y All-Wheel Drive follows suit at $49,990, also up $1,000. The high-performance Model Y Performance variant rises by $500 to $57,990. Notably, the base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive remains unchanged, preserving an accessible entry point for budget-conscious buyers.



This selective hike comes amid a competitive landscape where legacy automakers and new EV entrants continue to pressure Tesla’s dominance in the crossover segment. Model Y has long been a cornerstone of Tesla’s sales, frequently ranking among the world’s top-selling EVs. Recent years saw aggressive price cuts that helped stimulate demand but also squeezed margins. The new increases may signal confidence in sustained consumer interest, particularly for higher-trim models equipped with advanced features like enhanced Autopilot hardware and longer range.



Industry analysts suggest the adjustments could help offset rising production costs or raw material fluctuations while maintaining Tesla’s aggressive pricing relative to rivals. Federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act remain available for eligible buyers, potentially softening the impact of the increases.



For consumers considering a Model Y, the window for locking in pre-hike pricing has closed. Tesla’s rapid pricing iterations continue to keep the market on its toes, underscoring the company’s dynamic approach to balancing growth, profitability, and accessibility in the electric vehicle space.









Tesla has just increased Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time in two years.



New prices:

• Model Y Premium RWD: $45,990 ($1,000 increase)

• Model Y AWD: $49,990 ($1,000 increase)

• Model Y Performance: $57,990 ($500 increase)



No price change for base Model Y RWD… pic.twitter.com/7E3epi68ma — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 16, 2026



