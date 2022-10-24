UP, UP, AND AIWAYS! Europe To Get VW ID 5 Rival From CHINA. KUNG PAO!

Aiways’ first model, the more upright Volkswagen ID 4-rivalling U5, is currently sold in 15 markets outside of China.



The U5 and U6 are based on Aiways’ proprietary More Adaptable Structure (MAS). The skateboard-style structure supports a standard 63.0kWh lithium ion battery that uses cells supplied by Chinese battery specialist CATL.



It boasts an official range of 249 miles on the WLTP test cycle, as well as charging rates of 11kW (AC) and 90kW (DC) – the latter allowing a 20-80% top-up of energy reserves in 35 minutes under optimal charging conditions.



Sales of its new U6 in selected European markets begin in December at around €39,000 (£34,000)

















What say you Spies? STUD or DUD?



