UPDATE: Actor Jeremy Renner Was Helping a Stranded Motorist When Snow Plow Rolled Over Him

Authorities have released an update on the circumstances around actor Jeremy Renner’s freak, “weather-related” accident that put him in hospital on the first day of the New Year. Renner himself has issued a statement on his social media.



On January 1, after a massive snowstorm that hit the area around Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, Renner went out with one of the snowplows on his property to help clear the roads around his ranch and his neighbors’ properties. During what his publicist called a “weather-related accident,” he suffered blunt force trauma to the chest and severe orthopedic injuries resulting in major blood loss, and was airlifted to a local hospital.



