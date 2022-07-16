UPDATE! CRIME AND TRAGEDY In California! NASCAR ICON Bobby East, 37, MURDERED At Gas Station!

NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, died after being stabbed to death at a California gas station.



Police are looking for Trent William Millsap, 27, who is alleged to have stabbed the three-time US Auto Club (USAC) champion in the chest while he was refueling in Westminster on Wednesday.



East was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



“The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest,” Westminister Police said in a statement. “Officials attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and took the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.”



Police are looking for Trent William Millsap, 27, who allegedly stabbed East and another man at a gas station in Westminster, California on Wednesday







UPDATE: Police SWAT have located, shot and killed the suspect.





