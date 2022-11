UPDATED: BREAKING! FIRST Tesla CyberTruck For Auction! Chevette Sells For 1.4 MILLION!!!!!

Twitter is getting super fun lately.



Here is the FIRST Tesla CyberTruck up for auction and a Chevette that sold for 1.4 million.



These are spoof accounts but you gotta give them an 'A' for creativity!









Now live at BaT Auctions: The first CyberTruck to be offered for pubic sale. pic.twitter.com/1ZhlEyhplr — Bring A TraiIer (@BringaTraiIor) November 11, 2022



SOLD: 1981 Chevrolet Chevette for $1.4 million. pic.twitter.com/YQcwUwu6Yw — Bring A TraiIer (@BringaTraiIor) November 11, 2022



Now live at BaT Auctions: 2012 Aston-Martin Rapide. pic.twitter.com/iMgEzC2T7e — Bring A TraiIer (@BringaTraiIor) November 11, 2022