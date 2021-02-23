UPDATED!! BREAKING! Tiger Woods Rolls Genesis GV80 And Is In Hospital!

Tiger Woods is in the hospital after a car crash in L.A. this morning.



The golfer was driving alone near Rancho Palos Verdes when his vehicle (Genesis GV80) flipped over. Fire fighters had to use a device known as the 'jaws of life' to break open the car and rescue him.



His condition is not known. LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed the crash.



More details to follow....Prayers for him and his family as well...



Update: Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after sustaining 'multiple leg injuries' in a serious car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning where firefighters had to use 'jaws of life' to pry him from his car.

















