UPDATED! ELON RESPONDS! A CRY For Help From MONICA LEWINSKY. Yes, THAT MONICA LEWINSKY. Let's Help Her Out.

I don't really have to do a Monica Lewinsky backgrounder because I cannot believe anyone has never heard of her or her story.



And I'm sure you're wondering 001, why the hell are you doing a story on her? This is a CAR site, not politics.

So I will answer. If you've ever watched any Bond films you know that 007 ALWAYS helps the girl. ALWAYS.

It's in his DNA. And it's also in OURS.

So that is EXACTLY what we intend to do using YOUR help!

As we were perusing Twitter, 00R came across one of her tweets that said this:



He immediately sent it to me and the 00's went into ACTION!

So Spies, can we help a lady out? Help her out of her dilemma?

Tell her (BE CLASSY) which should she choose? SUBARU? TESLA? Or something TOTALLY different?


UPDATED: Elon Musk Responds




User Comments

MDarringer

If she's a lesbian, Subaru.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2020 8:55:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

carloslassiter

Gotta be the only person in America cross-shopping these two brands.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2020 9:07:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Actually the Subaru Crosstrek (i.e. the millenial, hipster, Subaru) is one of the top conquests for the Model 3.

Tons of 33 year old, straight, outdoorsy, hipster guys own Crosstreks and they are getting Model 3's when the lease is up.

If you "Tri" (i.e. do triathlons), you will see lots of 4-Runners, Subaru Crosstreks, and Model 3's (though not many Model 3's if the "Tri" in in a remote location due to charging infrastructure issues in rural areas.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 10:05:30 AM | | Votes: 0   

Section_31_JTK

I wonder if she's gonna order the cigar lighter option.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2020 9:15:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

Tesla...for the spark and it is quiet.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 12:04:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Avoid CVT transmissions at all cost....go for Tesla.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 8:15:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Not only does Subaru have a warranty nightmare on their hands due to the unreliable CVT, they also have settled and pending lawsuits over the Super Beetle engine. The concept of "Subaru reliability" is not supported by Subaru reality.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 8:36:32 AM | | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

Matt: I will let you know when my 2019 Forrester blows up. Maybe Monica can help ease the pain of a big repair bill.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 8:47:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Rumor has it that Cumala Harris is the right girl for the job.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 9:02:11 AM | | Votes: 1   

Foncool

If she does have a problem with the car, she can always contact her protégé, Monica Esq. Kamala Harris for legal help.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 8:53:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

