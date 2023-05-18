URGENT RECALL! General Motors Recalls 700,000 SUVs in the US Amid Potentially Deadly Defect Hindering Secure Strapping of Children's Car Seats

Hundreds of thousands of SUVs manufactured by General Motors are being recalled due to potential dangers they pose to children's safety.



The American automaker has voluntarily issued a recall for over 680,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs produced between 2020 and 2023.



The reason for the recall is a defect in the rear-seat lower anchor bars, which have been excessively coated with powder. This coating prevents car seats from being properly strapped in.



Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to use the rear seat belts to install child seats until the issue is resolved.



Although no incidents have been reported thus far, General Motors is taking proactive measures by recalling the vehicles to prevent any potential issues in the future.



The problem originates from the excessive powder on the rear-seat lower anchor bars, which hinders the proper installation of car seats.







