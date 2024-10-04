US Appeals Court Uphold California's Right To Dictate Emissions And EV Requirements Upon It's Citizens

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to grant California a waiver to set its own tailpipe emissions limits and electric-vehicle requirements.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a legal challenge from 17 Republican-led states and entities that sell or produce liquid fuels. The EPA in March 2022 under President Joe Biden restored California's ability to set its own zero-emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limits through 2025, reversing a 2019 decision by then-President Donald Trump.
 
California Governor Gavin Newsom said the "court sided with common sense and public health against the fossil fuel industry and Republican-led states. This ruling reaffirms California’s longstanding right to address pollution from cars and trucks."


