US Army Warns Service Members That Their Cybertrucks Are Illegal In The EU

The US Army Customs Agency issued a warning to military personnel that importing and registering the Cybertruck in Europe would not be possible. Those who decide to ignore this warning risk having to ship the Cybertruck back to the US at their own expense.



The German government said Tesla's Cybertruck is not allowed to operate on public roads.



Tesla never intended to sell the Cybertruck in Europe, but somehow hoped it could. However, its hopes (and those of prospective buyers in Europe) were dashed after the US Army tried to register the truck in Germany for its members. The German authorities were clear that the Cybertruck would not meet the safety requirements in Europe, primarily because it does not comply with the requirements for protecting vulnerable road users.



