US Automakers Face A Dilemma - Should They Sell Unused Factories To The Chinese?

It's a question that keeps nagging the US auto industry: Will the door open for Chinese-built vehicles to be sold in the US, or will Chinese automakers be allowed within American borders to build vehicles with domestic partners? What Chinese automakers really want is to export vehicles to American shores (as well as Europe and elsewhere) because the domestic market produces far more vehicles than Chinese consumers can purchase. It was barely a month ago that President Trump, who has vowed to keep Chinese cars out of the US, suddenly changed course and said he would "be OK with it" if Chinese automakers wanted to build cars in America. All sectors of the US auto industry swiftly and vehemently opposed the idea.



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