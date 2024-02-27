US Automakers Want Protection From NAFTA Built Chinese Vehicles

See that ship in the lead image? It's one of those giant car-carrying ships that Chinese automaker BYD is chartering on its own because the other shipping companies aren't able to meet its voracious export demands. And soon enough, BYD will be able to just truck those cars across the border to America once its long-rumored Mexican factory is open for business. That outcome is what industry lobbyists are about to try and thwart. That kicks off this Monday edition of our Critical Materials news roundup. Also on tap today: Jeep tweaks its own EV plans in the U.S. market, and Rivian has a year ahead where it must cross the "valley of death." And no, that's not an off-roading thing. Let's dig in.



Read Article