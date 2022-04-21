US Bound Long Wheelbase Volkswagen ID.Buzz Spied Testing

Our spies have just sent us photos of what is very likely a test mule for the upcoming long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID Buzz, the one that will be sold in the United States. We are a bit surprised to see this T6 Caravelle mule, given that the production Buzz has already been revealed. This leads us to believe that the long model for America may be more than just a stretched ID Buzz - Volkswagen may choose to differentiate it more, although we don’t currently know what the manufacturer could change. We do know VW is planning on launching an autonomous version of the Buzz, and that too could have exterior visual differences, as well as a rear-facing bench set in place of the dashboard.



