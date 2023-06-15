US Bound Seven Seat Volkswagen Tayron To Debut In Europe In 2025

The new seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron is due on sale in the UK in 2025 as a successor to the outgoing Tiguan Allspace, which will be retired after this generation.

The first-generation Tayron is sold exclusively in China in both standard and coupé (Tayron X) body styles, but the redesigned Mk2 car is being engineered for sale in all of Volkswagen’s key markets, including the UK, officials from the German car maker confirm.

“We will extend our existing SUV line-up on a global basis with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade,” said Karl-Heinz Hell, head of engineering for Volkswagen’s mid-to-full-size models.