US Dealerships Worry About An Invasion Of Chinese Cars

If you feel like Chinese cars are suddenly right around the corner, you’re not alone. The notion has received a groundswell of both direct and indirect support lately, and as affordable new cars drop like flies from U.S. lineups, American consumers are becoming more open-minded about the prospect of allowing Chinese OEMs to enter the market.
 
Given the political climate, it’s no wonder that dealers feel caught a bit off-guard by this development. And now they’re getting vocal about it.


