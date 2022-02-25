US District Court Denies Elon Musk A Hearing Over SEC Harrassment

Tesla and Elon Musk’s efforts to strike back at the Securities and Exchange Commission over the agency’s alleged harassment of the CEO and his First Amendment rights appear to have met their first roadblock. In a two-page order on Thursday, US District Judge Alison Nathan denied Musk and Tesla’s request for a court hearing on their claims that the SEC was targeting the company and the CEO with unrelenting investigations. On February 17, Tesla lawyer Alex Spiro submitted a letter to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York outlining the company and Musk’s complaints about the SEC. The letter alleged that the agency had been targeting Musk since the CEO is an outspoken critic of the government. The complaint also alleged that the SEC was taking too long to distribute Musk and Tesla’s $40 million fine to TSLA shareholders, which were paid following the CEO’s “funding secured” fiasco in 2018, more than three years ago.



