US Doesn't Regulate EVs Therefore That New Electric Hummer You Want Is Less Green Than An ICE Sedan

Electric cars don't produce "tailpipe" emissions, but their overall carbon emissions are not zero. It's time for federal efficiency standards to reflect that, argues the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). The majority of EVs get their electricity from the grid, which in the United States is still 60% fossil-fueled, the group noted last week in a blog post.



The more electricity EVs consume from a dirty grid, the bigger their carbon footprint. So EV efficiency is important.



