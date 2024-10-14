US EV Sales Close In On 10% Mark In Third Quarter

Electric vehicle sales hit a new record in the U.S. in Q3, driven by attractive lease deals, financing offers and a growing appetite for affordable models among American car buyers. Despite all the political noise around EVs and negative headlines in financial papers, automakers are having a moment selling their battery-powered cars.

According to car trading and market insights firm Cox Automotive, automakers sold an estimated 346,309 EVs in the third quarter, a 5% increase from the second quarter. EVs accounted for 8.9% of the total auto sales—the highest ever on record—marking an increase from 7.8% during the same period last year.

"With improving infrastructure, far more choices, and excellent deals to be had, the team expects further growth in the months ahead," Cox Automotive analysts wrote. "A 10% share is well within reach.