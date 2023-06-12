US EV Sales Ride On A 51% Increase In Sales To Top 1 Million Mark For 2023

Year-to-date US EV sales have surpassed 1 million – the first time EV sales exceeded that threshold in a single sales year.



The National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) reports that through 11 months of 2023, BEV sales totaled 1,007,984 – an increase of 50.7% year-over-year.



BloombergNEF also published its annual Zero-Emission Vehicles Factbook today, which it specially prepared in time for COP28 in Dubai. The report’s bottom line is that despite concerns about EV demand slowing, “the data doesn’t support that.” BNEF writes:





