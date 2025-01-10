US Government Confirms 5% Stake In Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas (LAC) surged early Wednesday after Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Bloomberg TV that the U.S. government will take a stake in the company, confirming recent reports.

 
The U.S. will take a 5% stake in Lithium Americas as well as a 5% stake in its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.
 
"It's in America's best interest to get that mine built," Wright said late Tuesday. "We're going to see a huge new lithium resource come on. In the next couple of years it will displace a massive amount of imported lithium."


