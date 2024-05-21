US Government Owes The City Of London Almost $20 Million In Congestion Fees

The US embassy in Britain owes about £15m in unpaid congestion charge fees, according to Transport for London, which is considering legal recourse through international courts.

The unpaid fees and fines have amassed over more than a decade, making the US the worst offender among foreign diplomats, with embassies in London collectively owing £143.5m by the end of 2023.

Statistics published by TfL showed the US was followed by Japan’s embassy, which owes £10.1m, and India’s high commission, owing £8.6m, with Nigeria, China and Russia close behind.

The congestion charge, launched in 2003, levies a £15 daily fee on most motorists to drive into the busy streets of central London between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and from 12-6pm on weekends and bank holidays.