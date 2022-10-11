US Honda Dealers Won't Sell New Sony EV, But Will Service Them

Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.



