US Judge Refuses To Accept Hyundai/Kia Offer Of $200 Million To Car Theft Victims

Hyundai and Kia's car theft legal battles are set to continue after a federal court judge declined a proposed settlement agreement worth $200 million. In May 2023, Hyundai Motor America and Kia America tried to settle rather than go to court in a high-profile class-action lawsuit.
 
As part of the $200 million settlement, Kia and Hyundai agreed to compensate around nine million owners who suffered losses due to car damage and increased insurance premiums. The South Korean manufacturers also agreed to reimburse customers who purchased anti-theft devices. A new software update to stop future thefts was also part of the settlement agreement.


