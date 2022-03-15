US Labor Secretary Sits Down With Elon Musk To Discuss Putting Americans Back To Work

The United States Labor Secretary, Marty Walsh, paid a visit to Elon Musk, who gave him a tour of Gigafactory Texas. Walsh and Musk’s get-together could be interpreted as the Biden Administration extending an olive branch to Tesla after various public snubs. Walsh visited Giga Texas on Sunday, March 14, according to Axios. Walsh was visiting Austin for the annual South by Southwest festival, where he sat down with Politico to discuss workers empowerment, job growth, unionization, the “Great Resignation,” and getting Americans back to work.



During his visit to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, Walsh had a 75-minute conversation with Elon Musk about a wide variety of topics, including inflation, innovation, and job creation. Musk and President Biden’s administration have had to navigate some almost cringe-worthy situations lately. For instance, the Tesla CEO has criticized the Biden administration for not recognizing Tesla’s leadership position in the current EV revolution in the past.





