US Lawmakers Concerned Over Chinese Testing Self Driving Vehicles In The US

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has raised flags over Chinese automakers testing autonomous vehicles in the United States.

With some companies known to be running self-driving vehicles on U.S. roadways, the House members said this raises potential national security issues in a letter addressed to both to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Significantly, the Beijing government has limited the ability of U.S. companies to test autonomous technology in China. And, more specifically, the Chinese have limited where Tesla vehicles can drive due to the semi-autonomous systems its vehicles use.