US Lawmakers Want To Know Why US Automakers Are So Dependent On China

Ford is planning to build a battery plant in Michigan using CATL technology. Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin withdrew his state from consideration for a proposed plant earlier this year, calling the proposal a “Trojan horse” allowing China to undermine efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry.

Biden administration officials have expressed concern over China’s advantage over the U.S. in electric vehicle batteries. Chinese firms account for more than half of the EV battery market and satisfy as much as 90 percent of demand for some battery materials, according to BloombergNEF. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the U.S. needs to take steps to address the problem.

Lawmakers show no sign of letting up their pressure over the Ford-CATL deal and other partnerships — a stance that’s angered China and contributed to strains.