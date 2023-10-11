US Lawmakers Worry That Cheap Chinese EVs Will Dominate US Market

Not long ago, we theorized that the high costs of electric vehicles in the US could provide Chinese automakers a way onto American soil, and it appears that US lawmakers are just as concerned that this may soon become a reality, pressuring President Biden's administration to take additional action. China is winning the EV race, and everyone knows it, including auto executives and lawmakers headquartered in Detroit and Washington, respectively.



According to a report from Reuters, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers wrote a letter to US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, urging the current 25% tariff on Chinese vehicles to be raised further. These lawmakers, including Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of a select committee on China, also want the administration to investigate other ways of preventing Chinese companies from exporting cars to the US from Mexico.





