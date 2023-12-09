US Officials Blocked Off EV Charging Stations On 4 Day Road Trip So Energy Secretary Wouldn't Be Bothered With Real World Charging Issues

Government screwups are a fact of life, but a glorified photo op for U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm backfired in such a spectacular way that police were reportedly called.

According to NPR, Granholm took part in a four-day road trip designed to promote electric vehicles and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support them. As part of this escapade, officials traveled in a convoy that apparently consisted of a Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, and a Chevrolet Bolt or Bolt EUV.