US Oil & Gas Association President Buys A Tesla To Protest Against The Protesters

Agent009 submitted on 4/10/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:19 AM

Views : 184 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxbusiness.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 The head of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association has purchased a Tesla, a move in solidarity with the electric vehicle company headed by Elon Musk, who is facing fierce backlash from progressives over his work with the Trump administration. 

 
USOGA President Tim Stewart told FOX Business that he purchased the Tesla Model 3 last week.
 
"More than anything — yes, it was my way of protesting against the protesters," he said, referring to the mass protests against the company and Musk over his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is charged with eliminating wasteful spending and downsizing the federal government.
 


Read Article


US Oil & Gas Association President Buys A Tesla To Protest Against The Protesters

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)