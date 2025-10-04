US Oil & Gas Association President Buys A Tesla To Protest Against The Protesters

The head of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association has purchased a Tesla, a move in solidarity with the electric vehicle company headed by Elon Musk, who is facing fierce backlash from progressives over his work with the Trump administration. USOGA President Tim Stewart told FOX Business that he purchased the Tesla Model 3 last week. "More than anything — yes, it was my way of protesting against the protesters," he said, referring to the mass protests against the company and Musk over his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is charged with eliminating wasteful spending and downsizing the federal government.



