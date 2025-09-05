US Patent and Trademark Office DENIES Tesla The Use Of "Robotaxi" Trademark

The US Patent and Trademark Office has refused Tesla’s attempt to trademark the name Robotaxi for the self-driving vehicle behind its promised autonomous ride-hailing service.

The EV maker owned by Elon Musk has already aborted an attempt to trademark the name Cybercab for the vehicle it revealed last October, on the basis that other companies are also pursuing similar ‘cyber’ based trademarks.

The firm has yet to comment on either setback, but has recently confirmed a commitment to its first autonomous ride-hailing project being trialled in Austin, Texas within months.