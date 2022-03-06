US Postal Service Strong Armed Into Buying More Electric Delivery Vehicles

The United States Postal Service announced on Wednesday it would soon publish a report to supplement its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) related to its adoption of electric vehicles for its fleet. The Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) plan could be revised from previously announced figures, the Postal Service said. The USPS has committed to a fleet of 10,000 EVs for its NGDV plan, a 100 percent increase from initial figures, which slotted only 5,000 spots out of the 50,000 new vehicles it will order. The USPS is now considering a possible expansion of the planned EV fleet in an attempt to “modernize and aggregate delivery operations will make delivery routes more efficient, which may affect the appropriate mix of vehicles to be procured for the Postal Service’s delivery fleet, including NGDV,” the Postal Service said.



