US Pressures Mexico To Stop Handing Out Incentives To Chinese EV Makers

Mexico's federal government, under pressure from the U.S., is keeping Chinese automakers at arm's length by refusing to offer such incentives as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, three Mexican officials familiar with the matter said.

The last meeting between top Mexican officials and a Chinese automaker was in January, the sources said, with executives of BYD Co (002594.SZ), opens new tab - one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers by sales.

At the meeting, Mexican officials made clear they would not give incentives like those awarded to automakers in the past and that officials would be putting on pause any future meetings with Chinese automakers, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.