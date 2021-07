The US produced more petroleum and natural gas than any other country in 2020, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). That trend began in 2014, despite year-on-year declines from record-high production in 2019.

US petroleum and natural gas output in 2020 totaled 66.9 quadrillion British thermal units (quads), which nearly meets the amount as Russia’s 45.5 quads and Saudi Arabia’s 26.5 quads of petroleum and natural gas production combined, at 72 quads.