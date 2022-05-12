US Road Safety Lags Behind Other Developed Countries

A new report highlights the numerous factors that have the USA lagging behind most other developed countries when it comes to road safety. It says that among many factors, road design, car design, and Americans’ attitudes toward the road itself contribute to the problem. Solving the issue will require numerous changes across the country. In a deep dive into traffic fatalities, the New York Times says that out of 31 developed countries, the USA is one of only three to have an increase in deaths during 2020 compared to their average between 2017 and 2019. In fact, while the USA saw a 5 percent increase in the study, most nations saw decreases of 10 percent or more during the same time period. A handful saw drops of more than 25 percent.



