US Senate Overturns Biden's Made In America Restriction For EV Charging Stations

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to overturn a short-term waiver offered by President Joe Biden to EV charging station manufacturers. The decision could delay the roll-out of chargers that the White House hoped would accelerate EV adoption, so it plans to veto it.



Senators voted 50-48 in favor of the Republican-backed bill that seeks to overturn the waiver offered by Biden. Senator Marco Rubio claimed that Biden’s actions would have allowed government funds to “go into the hands of Chinese companies to build electric vehicle charging stations.”



The White House disagrees, saying it introduced the waiver to give the American charging infrastructure industry a boost. Reuters reports that the measure is intended to allow manufacturers to source steel and iron from outside of the country until July 2024, while still qualifying for government grants.





