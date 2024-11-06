US Senate Panel Expands Probe Into BMW Using Parts Made By Slave Labor

The chair of the Senate Finance Committee said on Monday he was expanding its probe into German automaker BMW's (BMWG.DE), opens new tab use of electronic components from a banned Chinese supplier.

Last month, Senator Ron Wyden said after a two-year staff investigation he had learned that BMW had imported at least 8,000 Mini Cooper vehicles into the United States with parts from a Chinese supplier banned under a 2021 law and that BMW continued to import products with the banned parts until at least April.

On Monday Wyden, in a new letter to BMW North America CEO Sebastian Mackensen, asked if the automaker has completed its examination of its supply chain to determine whether other products it imported contained parts from Chinese supplier Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group (JWD).