US Senate Revokes California's Ability To Create Own Emission Standards

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:47 PM

Views : 256 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Republican-led Senate on Thursday overturned several key Biden-era waivers allowing California to set its own vehicle emissions, a major blow to that state’s effort to regulate pollution from cars and trucks that could have broad environmental impacts for the rest of the country.
 
To do so, Republicans bypassed the 60-vote threshold typically needed to approve such a measure, infuriating Democrats who warned the GOP — despite its promises not to — was weakening the legislative filibuster. Republican leaders denied that was their intent and vowed to preserve the filibuster forever.


Read Article


US Senate Revokes California's Ability To Create Own Emission Standards

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)