US Senate Revokes California's Ability To Create Own Emission Standards

The Republican-led Senate on Thursday overturned several key Biden-era waivers allowing California to set its own vehicle emissions, a major blow to that state’s effort to regulate pollution from cars and trucks that could have broad environmental impacts for the rest of the country.

To do so, Republicans bypassed the 60-vote threshold typically needed to approve such a measure, infuriating Democrats who warned the GOP — despite its promises not to — was weakening the legislative filibuster. Republican leaders denied that was their intent and vowed to preserve the filibuster forever.