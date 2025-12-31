US Senate Wants Automaker CEOs To Attend Hearing Over Vehicle Affordability During The Detroit Auto Show

The CEOs of the Detroit Three automakers and a senior Tesla executive have been invited to appear at a Jan. 14 Senate hearing on the impact of auto regulations and vehicle prices, Reuters has learned.
 
General Motors, opens new tab CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis, opens new tab CEO Antonio Filosa and Tesla  Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy have been asked to appear at the previously unreported Senate Commerce Committee hearing that will review the impact of vehicle emissions and electric vehicle regulations on auto prices.


