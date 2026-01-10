US Senator Claims Mercedes Is Not The Target In Chinese Car Ban

Chinese vehicles and automakers have been banned from the U.S. market for some time now, with the introduction of the Connected Vehicle Rule in 2025. It's why the Geely-owned Volvo had to jump through so many hoops to keep selling cars here, and is said to be why Polestar is being kicked out (even if there's some debate about that). However, U.S. lawmakers want to get even stricter, and with a Senate bill set to ban automakers that have 15% Chinese ownership or more. Despite that, if it passes, one of the lawmakers behind the bill says that Mercedes is safe, even though Chinese investors control about 20% of its shares.



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