US Senator Wants To Ban Chinese Vehicles Based On Country Of Origin Not Where It Is Built

The United States government has pulled out massive tariffs in an attempt to prevent Chinese automakers from flooding the market with cheap vehicles, but the country’s industry has found loopholes that could help it get around those actions, including manufacturing vehicles in other countries. One Senator recently proposed legislation that could block Chinese automakers from selling vehicles manufactured in other countries, evading U.S. tariffs.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said that Chinese companies are setting up manufacturing locations in Malaysia, Mexico, and Vietnam, which could help them sidestep U.S. tariffs that reach 100 percent in some cases.