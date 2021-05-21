US South Korea Partnership Trades Semiconductors For Vaccine

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an agreement to deepen cooperation in a range of industries including electric-vehicle batteries, semiconductor producers and pharmaceutical companies making COVID-19 vaccines.

“The importance of this bilateral relationship for both nations cannot be overstated,” Raimondo said. “As we recover from the pandemic, our countries will benefit from deepening that collaboration, particularly in sectors that are critical to the future of our economies.”



