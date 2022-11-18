US Spec Version Of Hyundai Ioniq 6 Will Have 340 Mile Range

Final US specifications have been revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. As we discovered during the car's initial Korean debut, there will be three configurations available Stateside. Despite that Hyundai still won't give us all the details.

Its entry-level Standard Range model will be rear-driven with a single motor and 149 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A 53 kWh battery will power it. However, no range figures have been given yet.

Another model will be on offer with a larger 77.4 kWh battery, pushing outputs to 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This one does have range figures, and the brand says consumers can expect 340 miles on a charge.



