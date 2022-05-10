US Strategic Oil Reserves Are Being Used As A Campaign Credit Card To Buy Votes During Midterms

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association president, Tim Stewart, told John Solomon of Just the News that Biden is draining the emergency oil reserves recklessly. As he said, Biden uses the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) as a “campaign credit card.”

Stocks of crude oil in the SPR fell 6.9 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 16 to 427.2 million barrels, the lowest level since August 1984, according to Department of Energy data.

“This is the first time in history, honestly, that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been used as a campaign credit card to buy down political risk for the midterms,” Stewart said Friday on the “Just the News, Not Noise” TV show.