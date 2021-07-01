US Transportation Secretary Quits After Vandalism Of Capital Building

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that she will resign following Wednesday’s vandalism of the U. S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.



“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said in a statement addressed to her colleagues. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”





